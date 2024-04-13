Rongali Bihu fervour gripped Guwahati and other parts of Assam as the state celebrated the biggest festival, thereby marking the Assamese New Year. Amid all this, Goru Bihu, the first day of Rongali Bihu, is being celebrated across Assam today, April 13. On Goru Bihu day, farmers take their cows to a pond or river to give them a bath before applying Mah-Haldi, made of turmeric powder and pulses, to them. Bohag Bihu 2024 Greetings and Wishes: Send Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers, and Images to Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Assamese New Year.

Goru Bihu Celebrations Underway

#WATCH | Assam: Goru Bihu, the first day of #RongaliBihu, is being celebrated across Assam today. On this day, farmers take their cows to a pond/river to give them a bath before applying Mah-Haldi, made of turmeric powder & pulses onto them. (Visuals from Dibrugarh) pic.twitter.com/adbW3ikKti — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

