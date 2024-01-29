Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi, or Sakat Chauth 2024 is celebrated on January 29, Monday. The auspicious celebration of Sankashti Chaturthi takes place every lunar month of the Hindu calendar. Falling on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight), the holy observance is dedicated to the Hindu god, Lord Ganesha. Many devotees observe a day-long fast to please Lord Ganesha. They also prepare his favourite food, which is modak (sweet dumpling), listen to devotional songs as well dedicated Sakat Chauth vrat katha. Here's a video on Sakat Chauth vrat katha to celebrate Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2024.

Watch Video: Sakat Chauth Vrat Katha

Watch Video: Sakat Chauth Vrat Vidhi

