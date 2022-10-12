Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu festival celebrated by married women who keep nirjala vrat from sunrise to moonrise for the long life of their husbands. The observance is marked by performing the Sargi ritual. Sargi is the pre-dawn meal consumed by the women keeping Karwa Chauth fast before sunrise. The meal or thali is prepared by the mother-in-law or an elderly family member, which usually includes fruits, dry fruits, nuts, and sweets. Karwa Chauth 2022 date is Thursday, 13 October. We have brought you Karwa Chauth 2022 Sargi Time, Puja Tithi and everything important about the religious festival.

Check Out The Tweet:

Karwa Chauth 2022 Sargi Time and Puja Muhurat: Know All About Upvas Date, Moonrise Timing in India and Traditions of the Auspicious Fasting Festival#KarwaChauth#Sargi#KarwaChauth2022#fasting#KarwaChauthVrathttps://t.co/U7yC3mcbRR — LatestLY (@latestly) October 12, 2022

Karwa Chauth 2022: Eat Health Sargi, Avoid Tea-Coffee; 10 Fasting Tips To Help You Observe The Fast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)