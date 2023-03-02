Sarojini Naidu was one of the major figures to have led the Civil Disobedience Movement and the Quit India Movement. Remembered as the Nightingale of India, Naidu spearheaded India's freedom struggle. She died on March 2 in 1949. She was also known for her eloquent oratory skills. One such video has gone viral on social media on her death anniversary. A rare footage of Naidu speaking to Americans during a visit to the US in 1928 has surfaced on social media. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tribute to Sarojini Naidu on Her Birth Anniversary.

Sarojini Naidu Speech Video:

Beautiful! Proud of Bharat 🇮🇳! Rare footage of India’s Sarojini Naidu speaking to Americans during a visit to the US in 1928. pic.twitter.com/lkW1TvWUIp — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) February 6, 2023

