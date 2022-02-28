Shab-e-Miraj (Shab-e-Meraj) is the night when Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven, and this observance is celebrated by the Muslim community with utmost devotion and fervour. Shab-e-Meraj 2022 date is February 28, Monday. Here’s a collection of Shab-e-Meraj images, Shab-e-Miraj greetings, Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak status, Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak 2022 wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS and a lot more to celebrate the auspicious observance. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak 2022 Wishes, Quotes and Images: WhatsApp Messages, Lailat Al-Miraj Greetings, Facebook Status and HD Photos To Send to Family and Friends.

Shab-e-miraj Mubarak Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tonight Is Shab-e-Miraj. Remember Me in Your Prayers. May Allah Provide You With Solace, Bundles of Happiness, Health and Wealth Throughout the Year.

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah’s Blessings Be With You and Your Family on This Occasion. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak to You and Your Family. Remember Me in Your Prayers.

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Duas Be Accepted and Sins Be Forgiven. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

