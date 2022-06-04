Shavuot is also known as the Feast of Weeks which will be celebrated from Saturday, 4th June to 6th June, this year. The occasion is an ancient grain harvest festival whose date is directly linked to that of Passover. It is believed that in biblical times, Shavuot was one of three pilgrimage festivals in which all the Jewish men would go to Jerusalem and bring their first fruits as offerings to God. Moreover, some traditions also say that on the day of the Jewish occasion Torah was revealed to Moses and the Israelites at Mount Sinai. Here's our compilation of greetings, HD images, quotes, messages and SMS. Shavuot 2022 Dates & Significance: Know History and Celebrations of Jewish Holiday aka Festival of Weeks.

