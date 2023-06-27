Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday that Diwali will be observed as a holiday in New York City. Adams referred to the news as a great victory for the neighbourhood families. "I'm so proud to have stood with Assemblymember @JeniferRajkumar and community leaders in the fight to make Diwali a school holiday. I know it's a little early in the year, but: Shubh Diwali!", he tweeted. Diwali To Be Public School Holiday in New York City, Announces Mayor Eric Adams; No Change in Academic Calendar for 2023-24.

'Shubh Diwali!', Tweets NYC Mayor Eric Adams

I'm so proud to have stood with Assemblymember @JeniferRajkumar and community leaders in the fight to make #Diwali a school holiday. I know it's a little early in the year, but: Shubh Diwali! pic.twitter.com/WD2dvTrpX3 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)