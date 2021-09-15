Siddhivinayak Ganapati Idol Live Darshan, Day 6 of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: With Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 being celebrated with so much enthusiasm across the country, Ganpati mandals have ensured that the devotees get to witness Ganpati idols without risking their safety and security amidst the coronavirus outbreak. In that case, Mumbai's very famous, Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple has arranged online darshan for people around the world. While seated safely at home, you can witness online darshan and live streaming of Siddhivinayak Ganpati idol that has been provided by us on Day 6 of the 11-day long festival. Just click on the video below and you're all done!

Here is the Live Video of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Idol from Mumbai:

