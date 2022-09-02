Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! The 10-day Ganeshotsav has begun with full zeal and enthusiasm across the country on August 31, Wednesday. Devotees get to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi after two years of humble celebrations that restricted the full-fledged festivities. Mumbai's Siddhivinayaka Ganpati temple has got back to its grand celebrations that must not be missed out at any cost this year! The famous Ganesha temple has arranged for Siddhivinayak Ganapati Idol Live Darshan that can be witnessed while seated at home. As people celebrate Day 3 of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 on September 2, Friday, they can get the online streaming details of Mumbai's temple below. The early morning Kakad Aarti will begin from 5.00 a.m. to 5.30 am and Shree Darshan will start from 6.00 am to afternoon 12.00 pm. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Puja Time: Know Madhyana Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Dos and Don’ts While Performing Vinayaka Chavithi Rituals

Siddhivinayak Ganapati Idol Live Shree Darshan & Kakad Aarti

