Singles Awareness Day or Single Appreciation Day is observed every year on February 15, just a day after Valentine's Day. As the name says, the day is dedicated to all the folks who don't have any love interest. It focuses on raising the self-esteem of everybody who hasn't been lucky in case of love luck so far. Feelings of isolation and loneliness are the worst, that's why the day is given importance just like some other day from Valentine Week. And to celebrate Singles Awareness Day 2022, here's a collection of positive quotes, messages, and motivational lines on being independent soul. Singles Awareness Day 2022: Date And Significance Of The Day Dedicated To All The Single Souls Out There.

Positive Quotes And Messages For Singles Awareness Day 2022

“I have been single for a very long time but there is nothing lonely about my life." —Teri Hatcher

I’m not Single. I’m not Taken. I’m Simply on Reserve for the One who Deserves my Heart. - Anonymous

Don’t be Scared to Walk Alone. Don’t be Scared to Like it. - John Mayer

Staying single is much better than staying in a flawed relationship. Happy Singles Awareness Day 2022!

Staying Committed Divides your Focus and Attention into many Things in Life but if you Stay Single then you can Focus only on Yourself. Happy Singles Awareness Day 2022!

Never love anyone who treats you like you're ordinary.” - Oscar Wilde

“Your flaws are perfect for the heart that’s meant to love you.” – Trent Shelton

You can always dream or hope of love coming into your life but you should never get obsessed with it, learn to move on in life. Happy Singles Awareness Day 2022!

"The right one will find me when it’s time." —Keri Hilson

"I think, therefore I’m single." —Liz Winston

