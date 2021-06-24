Snana Jatra is held a fortnight before Ratha Jatra on the purnima (full moon day) of lunar month jyeshta. Snan Yatra 2021 falls on June 24. It is known as Deva Snana Purnima or Debasnana Purnima. It is ceremonial festival in which deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are taken out 'Dhadi pahandi' from 'Ratnasinghasana' to 'Snana bedi'. It means the idols are taken out from Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri to the snan mandap or snana bedi inside the temple premises. Let us look at mesmerising photos and videos shared by the official Twitter handle of Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri.

Check Out The Grandeur Procession at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri:

Have Darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra

Today's Patitapaban Darshan at Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri

ସୁପ୍ରଭାତ! Today's Patitapaban Darshan at Shree Jagannatha Temple, #Puri. pic.twitter.com/V9RszEYpIV — Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri (@JagannathaDhaam) June 24, 2021

Snana Yatra 2021 Live Streaming Online & Telecast From Puri on YouTube:

