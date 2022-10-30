Soorasamharam is the grand festival which celebrates the victory of Lord Murugan or Kartikeya over demon over Soorapadam or Soorasamharam on the last day of the six-day fasting period. Soorasamharam 2022 falls on October 30, Sunday. The celebrations of the auspicious day begin on the first day of Skanda Sashti Viratham at Thiruchendur Murugan Temple located in Tamil Nadu. So, celebrate the victory of good over evil by sending Lord Murugan images, WhatsApp greetings, quotes and SMS to your friends and family. Forward Soorasamharam 2022 wishes & Sooranporu messages on this festive day.

Soorasamharam 2022 Wishes & Messages

Soorasamharam Date in Tamil Nadu (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Soorasamharam 2022 Wishes

Tiruchendur Soorasamharam 2022 (File Image)

Soorasamharam Live Images from Thiruchendur Murugan Temple

Soorasamharam (Photo Credits: Video grab)

Soorasamharam 2022 Posters

Soorasamharam 2022 (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)