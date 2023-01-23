The nation honours Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose every year on his birth anniversary on January 23, which is celebrated as Parakram Diwas and Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti. He was a well-known freedom fighter, a revolutionary, a leader and a thinker who made tremendous contributions during India’s struggle for freedom against the British Raj. As a sign of respect, he was given the title of Netaji. He was also a progressive thinker at the time who wanted women to enlist in the Indian National Army to fight for the country. He is still revered throughout the country. On Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023, many internet users have taken to social media to remember Netaji and all his contributions by sharing quotes, images, messages and sayings. When Is Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023? Know Date, History and Significance of the Day To Honour Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary.

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 Quotes and Images

#SubhashChandraBose#23January I’d like to wish everyone a very happy Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti. Our emotions are all filled with love for our country on this historic day. pic.twitter.com/ZfQ6kR1wxV — Bajrangi Kushwaha (@bajrangik72) January 22, 2023

Greetings on Parakram Diwas

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Nation remembers great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today. It was on this day in 1897, that Neta Ji was born in Cuttack, Odisha. The day is being celebrated as #ParakramDiwas. #NetajiSubhasChandraBose pic.twitter.com/6Bpz2iN1Qx — Gaurav Pratim Dey (@gauravpratimdey) January 23, 2023

Remembering Netaji on Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

The Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti ceremony will always serve as a symbol of the fight for freedom.#NetajiSubhasChandraBose pic.twitter.com/lMYlkLovuc — karuwaki speaks (@KaruwakiS) January 23, 2023

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 Images

I’d like to wish everyone a very happy Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti. Our emotions are all filled with love for our country on this historic day#SubhasChandraBose pic.twitter.com/azMvm3OkYm — 𝙄𝙎𝙈𝘼𝙍𝙏 𝙍𝙄𝙔𝘼𝙅 🎭 (@iSmartRiyajOffl) January 23, 2023

Happy Netaji Jayanti 2023

Remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dRt7xtmYkA — ʍօɦǟռ ʀǟօ (@mohhchow19) January 22, 2023

