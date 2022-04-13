April 14 marks Mesha Sankranti when the Sun transit from Meena Rashi (Pisces) to the Mesha Rashi (Aries). The day is observed as the Hindu Solar New Year in various parts of India. One such celebration is Tamil New Year, the first day of the year in the Tamil calendar. It is popularly celebrated as Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarudam, Chithirai Thirunal and Varusha Pirappu. As we celebrate Puthandu 2022 or Tamil New Year 2022 on April 14 this year, here’s a vast collection of Happy Tamil New Year 2022 images, Puthandu Vazthukal images, Puthandu Vazthukal GIFs, Happy Puthandu 2022 greetings, SMS, WhatsApp status, quotes, and a lot more to share with your family and friends.

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this Year's Puthandu Bring in Abundance of Joy and Prosperity to Your Life. Have a Blessed Tamil New Year 2022

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Dawn is About to Break, To Give Light to a Brighter Road, Have a Happier Journey this Year! Happy Puthandu

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greet the Puthandu with Great Hope, Enthusiasm, and Expectation. Hope for a Year that is Full of Only Joy, Serenity and Opulence. Happy Tamil New Year

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today is Tamil New Year! Let's Pray for Good Health and Happiness for Everyone. Puthandu Vazthukal

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Another Puthandu Knocks! Let Us Expel our Worries and Problems and Start a New Puthandu Vazthukal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maybe This New Year Is Going To Be the One That Fulfils All Your Dreams, So Start It With a Joyful Soul. Here’s Wishing You a Prosperous Tamil New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Tamil New Year, Wish You To Be Showered With the Divine Blessings and Happiness. Puthandu Vazthukal!!

Puthandu 2022 Wishes: HD Images, Quotes, Messages and Greetings To Ring in the Tamil New Year

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)