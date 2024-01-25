Thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu today, January 25. As per news agency ANI, the devotees thronged Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple at Palani in Dindigul district to celebrate the "Thaipoosam" festival. Thaipoosam or Thaipusam is a South Indian Hindu festival celebrated by the South Indian and Sri Lankan Hindu community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai (January/February). The festival usually coincides with the Pushya star, also known as Poosam in Tamil. Tamil Nadu: Newly Constructed Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena Hosts Its First Competition.

Devotees Throng Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Thousands of devotees throng Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple at Palani in Dindigul district on the occasion of the ‘Thaipoosam’ festival. pic.twitter.com/AjWNVcv4cG — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)