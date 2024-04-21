In the annual festival Thootedhara, also known as the "Agni Keli" at the Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mangaluru on Sunday, April 21, devotees engaged in a unique ritual, as observed in a video shared by news agency ANI. Devotees were seen igniting palm fronds before dividing into two groups and participating in the tradition of throwing burning palm fronds at each other during the festivities. This age-old practice, symbolising the triumph of good over evil, brought together devotees in a spirit of celebration and devotion, marking a vibrant cultural event in Karnataka's religious calendar. April 21, 2024: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Special Events Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Agni Keli Festival

#WATCH | Karnataka: Devotees throw burning palm fronds at each other as part of the annual festival 'Thootedhara' or 'Agni Keli' at the Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/EtoEkI2YoF — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

