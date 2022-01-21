Three Indian states, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya, became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act of 1971 on January 21, 1972. Since then, people belonging to these states have observed Statehood Day (also referred to as State Formation Day to State Foundation Day) on this date annually. And as we celebrate Manipur Statehood Day 2022, Tripura Statehood Day 2022 and Meghalaya Statehood Day 2022, here's a collection of wishes, messages, images, quotes, SMS and HD wallpapers to share with family, friends, colleagues and other near and dear ones. Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day Three States Attained Statehood.

Manipur State Formation Day Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Manipur’s Statehood Day, Warm Wishes to the People of the Wonderful State. May the State Keep Progressing in the Years Ahead. Happy Manipur State Formation Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Manipur Is Known for Its Natural Beauty and Vibrant Culture. Hope the People of This ‘Jewelled Town’ Achieve Success and Newer Heights in Various Fields. Happy Manipur State Formation Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Manipur, the Jewelled Land Is Incredibly Rich in History and Culture. Wishing the Wonderful People of This Beautiful State Happy Manipur Statehood Day!

Meghalaya State Formation Day Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Meghalaya ‘The Abode of Clouds’ Boasts of Picturesque View and Scenic Beauty. Wish You a Very Happy Meghalaya Statehood Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On January 21, 1972, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura Became Full-Fledged States Under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971. Happy Statehood Day!

Tripura State Formation Day Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Prosperity, Happiness and Well Being to the People of Tripura. Happy Tripura State Formation Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Famous for Its Fruit Gardens and Plantations, Archaeological Sites and Places, Tripura Is a Beautiful Part of India. Happy Tripura State Formation Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Best Wishes to Tripura for a Bright and Prosperous Future. Happy Tripura Statehood Day

