Vasu Baras ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein! The much-awaited Diwali festival has begun with Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 being celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other western Indian states on October 21, Friday. On this day, people worship cows and the calves for their contribution is sustaining life on the earth. Cows are decorated on Vagh Baras when people refrain from consuming any dairy products. As you celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi, send Vasu Baras 2022 HD images in Marathi & Happy Diwali in Advance wishes to your friends and family. Share Vagh Baras & Govatsa Dwadashi wallpapers with your loved ones on this auspicious day.

Vasu Baras 2022 HD Images in Marathi & Happy Diwali in Advance Wishes

Vasu Baras Images in Marathi (File Image)

Vasu Baras Wishes in Marathi

Vasu Baras Images in Marathi (File Image)

Happy Vasu Baras 2022 Greetings

Vasu Baras Images in Marathi (File Image)

WhatsApp Messages to Send on Vagh Baras

Vasu Baras Images in Marathi (File Image)

Vasu Baras 2022 Quotes & Wallpapers

Vasu Baras Images in Marathi (File Image)

Happy Diwali in Advance Images

Happy Diwali in Advance (File Image)

Beautiful Message to Send Before Diwali 2022

Happy-Diwali images in Advance (Photo Credits: File Image)

Govatsa Dwadashi 2022: Date, Nandini Vrat Rituals, Shubh Muhurat Of Festival Devoted To Cows, Calves

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)