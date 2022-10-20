Govatsa Dwadashi marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival in India. It is celebrated on the twelfth day of the dark fortnight of Ashwin month when people worship cows and the calves for their contribution in sustaining life on earth. Govatsa Dwadashi is also called Vasu Baras or Bagh Baras. Vasu Baras 2022 will be celebrated on October 21, Friday. Observe the auspicious day by sending Happy Vasu Baras 2022 wishes & Bagh Baras messages to loved ones. Share WhatsApp messages, Bagh Baras quotes and HD images on Govatsa Dwadashi!

Happy Vasu Baras 2022 Wishes & Messages

Haopy Vasu Baras 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gaayon Kee Seva Karo, Roj Navao Sheesh, Khush Hokar Dengee Tumhen, Ve Laakhon Aasheesh. Govatsa Dwadashi Ki Shubhkamnaye!

Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray That Lord Vishnu Protects Our Lovely Family From Evil and Blesses Us With Fortune and Prosperity. Happy Vagh Baras 2022!

Happy Vasu Baras 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gau Paali Tab Hi Bane Kanha Ji Gopal, Doodh Dahi Se Ve Karein Sabko Malamaal. Vasu Baras ki Hardik Badhai.

Vagh Baras 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Lovely Vagh Baras Full of Happiness and Prosperity. Best Wishes to Everyone. Happy Vagh Baras!

Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessing of Shri Vallabha Always Be With You All. Happy Vagh Baras to Everyone Celebrating!

