On the occasion of ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ on Tuesday, Decemeber 26, various political leaders remembered the martyrdom of Chote Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, Fateh Singh (5) and Zorawar Singh (7). Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, and Hardeep Singh Puri took to their X handles and hailed the sacrifices made by the Sahibzadas at such young age. “On #VeerBaalDiwas I join members of the Sikh Sangat in paying obeisance to the undaunted courage, unflinching faith & supreme sacrifice of young Sahibzada Baba Zoravar Singh Ji & Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh Ji”, Puri wrote in his tweet. Veer Bal Diwas 2022: PM Narendra Modi Attends ‘Shabad Kirtan’ Organsied To Mark Martyrdom of Chote Sahibzade at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

Veer Bal Diwas 2023 Messages

मातृभूमि एवं धर्म के रक्षार्थ सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी महाराज के साहिबजादे बाबा जोरावर सिंह जी और फ़तेह सिंह जी व माता गुजरी जी की अद्मय वीरता, समर्पण व आत्मोत्सर्ग को कोटि-कोटि नमन। उनकी शहादत को समर्पित ‘वीर बाल दिवस’ हम सभी को देश व धर्म के प्रति त्याग और… pic.twitter.com/Y7fBKGVuPu — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) December 26, 2023

On #VeerBaalDiwas I join members of the Sikh Sangat in paying obeisance to the undaunted courage, unflinching faith & supreme sacrifice of young Sahibzada Baba Zoravar Singh Ji & Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh Ji pic.twitter.com/UOUm4n2YFC — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 26, 2023

