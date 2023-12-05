On the opening day of Kolkata international film festival 2023, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen sharing the stage with Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha at the inaugural event on Tuesday, December 5. Also present were film director Mahesh Bhatt and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly at the event which is being held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The viral video that is doing the rounds on social media showcased Mamata Banerjee swaying on her feet to the tune of Kichhu Kichhu Kotha by Arijit Singh while the rest of the Bloodwood icons danced alongside her. Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) which started on December 5 will continue till December 12. A total of 219 movies from 39 countries will be screened during the festival. Kolkata Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Plastic Factory at BK Paul Temple Road, Several Fire Tenders Rush to the Scene.

Mamata Banerjee Dances With Bollywood Celebrities at Kolkata International Film Festival 2023:

#Watch: #WestBengal CM #MamataBanerjee shaking a leg with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor & Sonakshi Sinha on stage at the Kolkata International Film Festival pic.twitter.com/MooKqcgovI — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) December 5, 2023

