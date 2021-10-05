When is Mahalaya 2021? The date is of utmost importance to Bengalis waiting for the Durga Puja festival in anticipation. Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha Shraddha and is celebrated almost a week before Durga Puja. This year, Mahalaya 2021 date is October 6, while Durga Puja 2021 will begin on October 11. One important custom followed on Mahalaya day is listening to Mahisasuramardini (also written as Mahishasura Mardini), a radio programme airing every year at the dawn of Mahalaya. The details of Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mahisasuramardini programme live streaming on Air India Radio Akashvani (आकाशवाणी), AIR Bangla, FM Gold, watch online option on YouTube channel is tweeted by the official AIR handle. Mahishasura Mardini 2021 time is 4:00 to 5:30 AM IST on October 6 (Wednesday). So, do not miss it.

Here Full Details on Mahisasuramardini Programme on Mahalaya 2021 Day

🗓️6 अक्टूबर 2021, प्रातः 4 बजे से 5:30 बजे तक 🔘'महालय' के अवसर पर सुनिएगा हिंदी और संस्कृत में विशेष कार्यक्रम - ♦️महिषासुर मर्दिनी♦️ 📡इन्द्रप्रस्थ, FM Gold, AIR Live News24x7 YouTube चैनल पर pic.twitter.com/sQUlCG9LIt — ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) October 5, 2021

Mahisasuramardini is a one-and-a-half-hour audio montage of Chandipath, a recitation from the scriptural verses of Durga Saptashati. The programme also includes devotional songs in Bengali along with classical music and a dash of acoustic melodrama.

