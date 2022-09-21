World Alzheimer’s Day is observed every year on September 21 as a part of World Alzheimer's Month, which falls in September. The theme for the month of September 2022 is “Know dementia, know Alzheimer's,” with a special focus this year on post-diagnosis support. This day is observed to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease, which is a form of dementia concerned with memory loss. People are encouraged on this day and this month to learn more about the disease and to find new ways of fighting its effects. Alzheimer’s is named after Alois Alzheimer, a German psychiatrist who first identified the disease while treating a woman in 1901. It’s a global opportunity to spread awareness on social media by sharing useful information so that more people know about the disease and ways in which they can seek help if needed. On World Alzheimer’s Day 2022, share these inspirational quotes and sayings to help more people learn about the disease. World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know Significance of Important Health Day and Raise Awareness About Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 Inspirational Quotes and Sayings

World Alzheimer's Day Inspirational Quote (File Image)

Quote Reads: “When the Unthinkable Happens, the Lighthouse Is Hope. Once We Choose Hope, Everything Is Possible.” – Christopher Reeve

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 Inspirational Quotes

World Alzheimer's Day Quote (File Image)

Quote Reads: “Most of the Important Things in the World Have Been Accomplished by People Who Have Kept On Trying When There Seemed to Be No Hope at All.” – Dale Carnegie

World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 Sayings

World Alzheimer's Day Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: “When You Have Exhausted All Possibilities, Remember This: You Haven’t.” – Thomas Edison

World Alzheimer’s Month 2022 Quotes and Sayings

World Alzheimer's Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: “You Wake Up Every Morning to Fight the Same Demons That Left You So Tired the Night Before, and That, My Love, Is Bravery.” – Unknown

World Alzheimer’s Day Sayings

World Alzheimer's Day 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: “Courage Does Not Always Roar. Sometimes Courage Is The Quiet Voice at the End of the Day Saying, ’I Will Try Again Tomorrow.” – Mary Anne Radmacher

