World Heart Day was established by the World Heart Federation to educate people about cardiovascular diseases (CVD). This day is observed on September 29 every year and talks about the warning signs and prevention methods of heart diseases and the ways in which those affected by them can be assisted. It is estimated that 17 million people a year pass away from CVD, making the observance of this day more significant. World Heart Federation and the World Health Organization collaborated to create the international holiday. More than 90 nations participate in events on this day to educate people about heart diseases, whose primary contributors include inactivity, smoking and a poor diet, which can be tackled with adequate monitoring and lifestyle changes. On World Heart Day 2022, share these images and HD wallpapers with everyone you know to raise awareness about the observance. World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know Significance of Important Health Day and Raise Awareness About Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

