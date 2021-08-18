World Photography Day is celebrated every year across the globe on August 19. The day is observed to celebrate the art of taking photographs. Now, the netizens have already started sharing various spectacular pictures on Twitter to celebrate the magic of cameras. They have also shared many messages and greetings on World Photography Day 2021. Take a look:

WOW!

Morning! Anyone else looking forward to #WorldPhotographyDay tomorrow? Just thought I’d share some of my favourites from this year before the big day! Looking forward to seeing all of yours!#photography #artists #artistsontwitter @AP_Magazine @OlympusUK pic.twitter.com/wYqsHG9YyI — Joanna 📷 (@Joeynoble) August 18, 2021

Black And White Photography

Majestic Pictures

Interesting

बुद्धम शरणम् Bhagwan Buddha, #Afghanistan image that is known to whole world, symbol of struggle. Peace faith & falsehood, Truth on #WorldPhotographyDay from @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/NATMbU1wmI — g katyan misra (@kamlesm) August 18, 2021

