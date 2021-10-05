World Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year on October 5 as proclaimed by UNESCO. Now Teacher’s Day is observed on different dates in various countries. Like India commemorates Teacher’s Day on September 5 as a mark of respect to honour its former President, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary. However, World Teacher’s Day is internationally recognised to honour teachers and educators around the globe. This time around, World Teacher’s Day 2021 theme is - "Teachers at the heart of education recovery". To observe the day, here’s a collection of Happy Teacher’s Day 2021 greetings, World Teachers Day messages, quotes, WhatsApp status and wishes to send to your teachers, mentors and guides.

Happy World Teacher's Day Messages and Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Have Always Been an Excellent Educator Who Knew How To Illuminate a Soul With Its Light. Happy World Teacher’s Day to My Favourite Teacher!

Happy Teachers' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy World Teacher’s Day to You. Without You, I Would Not Have Been Here. Without You, I Would Not Have Been Successful.

Happy Teachers' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks for Being an Excellent Educator and a Friend Simultaneously. Happy World Teachers’ Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are Not Only Our Teacher, You Are Our Friend, Philosopher and Guide, All Moulded Into One Person, We Will Always Be Grateful for Your Support. Happy World Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teachers' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Teacher Can Rarely Be a Teacher and Friend Simultaneously, but You’re Something Magical. Happy World Teacher’s Day 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Best Teacher in This World. Wherever I May Go in My Life, I Will Always Remember That I Had an Excellent Guide in the Form of a Teacher, You.

Happy Teachers’ Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teacher, You Have Always Challenged Me To Work Hard and Get Good Grades. I Will Always Remember You. Happy World Teacher’s Day!

Happy Teachers’ Day 2021 Wishes: Say Thank You to Your Teachers With These Messages and Greetings

