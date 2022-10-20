Still confused about which sweet snack would be perfect for your Diwali festivities? Shakar Para? What about Karanji? Yes! These sugar-dunked dumplings can add the much-needed sweetness to your delightful celebration! Also called Gujia or Ghughra, these deep-fried dumplings are prepared with semolina, all-purpose flour and are filled with khoa or mawa. So, ensure that you prepare these customary snacks for Diwali Faral and serve your guests with the best of food! Below, get easy-to-prepare ideas for making Gujia at home. Watch Diwali 2022 karanji recipe videos below! Diwali 2022 Namak Para and Shakkar Para Recipe: Learn How To Make These Traditional Sweet and Savoury Food Items To Serve Your Guests This Deepavali (Watch Videos)

Diwali 2022 Karanji Recipe

Easy Karanji Recipe for Diwali Festival

Recipe to Make Mawa Gujia at Home

