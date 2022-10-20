Diwali is incomplete without traditional food items being prepared ahead of the festive celebrations! As we talk about Diwali food, how can we forget about the famous Faral items that are made to add extra flavours to the joyous celebration! Be it the crispy Namak Para or the sweetened Shakkar Para, preparing these savouries for Deepavali is a must. Namak Para are the ribbon-like snacks that are made with semolina, cumin seeds and ajwain. They are also called nimki or mathri in some Indian states. However, Shakkar Para or Shankarpali are the sweet snacks prepared with ghee, sugar and semolina for Diwali festivities. So, are you keen on preparing these delicacies ahead of Diwali? Watch tutorial videos to learn how to make Namak Para and Shakkar Para at home!

Diwali 2022 Namak Para Recipe

Three Types of Namakpara for Diwali 2022

Easy Shakkar Para Recipe

Diwali Special Shakkarpara Recipe

