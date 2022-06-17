Father's Day celebration is on the horizon! Have you planned anything yet? The modern holiday has been celebrated on the third Sunday of June since 1910. This year the occasion falls on the 19th of June. If you haven't brought his favourite perfume, watch for the office or maybe a greeting card! Don't fret. You must cook them a good meal, and they will love you even more! To make sure that you come out to be super perf chef this Father's Day and cook yummy meals that fill him up; We have brought to you easy-to-make yet delicious to-taste dishes. Check out the recipe videos, and be ready to get all the compliments and love from your beloved dad! Father's Day 2022 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Messages, Quotes, Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Fatherhood.

1. Green Chile Cheeseburger

2. Chocolate Cheese Cake

3. Veg Schezwan Noodles

4. Grilled Breakfast Pizza

5. Chicken Tikka Alfredo Pasta

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)