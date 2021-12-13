Are you also looking for some exciting cake recipes to celebrate Christmas 2021? Then, you have landed up at the right place! As we've brought some delicious Indian recipes of Christmas rum cake, make your guests feel a little more special by sweetening their day with this lovely cake. Get perfect ideas to prepare the custom Christmas Cake at home and celebrate your festival in style! Watch these videos and prepare something delicious!

Christmas Special Rum Cake

Delicious Rum Fruit & Nut Cake For Christmas 2021

Christmas Fruit & Rum Cake

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)