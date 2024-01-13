Indian Basmati rice has been declared the “Best Rice in the World” by TasteAtlas, a renowned food and travel guide. The announcement was made as part of TasteAtlas’s year-end awards for 2023-24. In its celebratory announcement, TasteAtlas described Basmati as a long-grain rice variety originally cultivated in India and Pakistan. The rice is distinguished by its unique flavour and aroma, which is nutty, floral, and slightly spicy. The grains, once cooked, remain separate and do not stick to each other, allowing curry and similar stews and sauces to coat each grain effectively. The quality of the rice is often judged by the length of the grain, with the best Basmati grains exhibiting a slightly golden hue. Chai Masala Ranks First in List of 'Best Foods and Drinks in India', Check Easy Recipe to Try This Popular Drink at Home.

Basmati Rice Named Best Rice in the World in 2023

