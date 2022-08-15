Independence Day in India is celebrated on August 15 every year when people commemorate the sacrifices of the Indian freedom fighters who lost their lives in fighting for freedom against the British Raj. Independence Day is marked as a national holiday in India when banks and other official institutions remain closed in India. Alcoholic beverages are banned in the country as it observes a dry day on 15th August. As India observes dry day on Independence Day 2022, get complete details of the alcoholic prohibition being observed in bars, clubs and liquor shops on this national holiday. Happy Independence Day 2022 Greetings & Tiranga Photos: Swatantrata Diwas WhatsApp Status, SMS, Patriotic Quotes, HD Images, Slogans and Wishes To Celebrate on 15 August

Dry Day in India on Independence Day 2022

Dry Day on 15th August For Independence Day 2022 in India: Alcoholic Beverages Will Not Be Served in Bars, Clubs, Liquor Shops and Restaurants Across the Country#IndependenceDay#IndependenceDay2022#DryDay #DrydayinIndia #August15 #15thAugusthttps://t.co/lfXwwy6yc1 — LatestLY (@latestly) August 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)