Masala chai has been named the second-best non-alcoholic beverage in the world. TasteAtlas, an encyclopedia of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants from around the world, has rolled out its list of the world’s most loved alcohol-free beverages. Chai, an Indian drink, is prepared by boiling black tea with aromatic spices, milk, and sugar. The name comes from the Hindi words “chai” for “tea” and “masala” for “spices”. The word “chai” itself is derived from the Mandarin word “chá”. Aguas Frescas from Mexico took the crown at number one. Chai Masala Ranks First in List of 'Best Foods and Drinks in India', Check Easy Recipe to Try This Popular Drink at Home.

Masala Chai is Second-Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage In The World

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)