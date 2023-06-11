In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, a New Jersey-based restaurant has launched 'Modi Ji' Thali. Notably, the "Modi Ji" thali has been launched ahead of PM Narendra Modi's upcoming State Visit to the United States. In the 1-minute video, restaurant owner Shripad Kulkarni can be seen sharing details of the "Modi Ji" thali. As the video moves further, Kulkarni can be seen explaining the dishes that are included in the special thali. The special "Modi Ji" thali includes dishes from the leading states of India including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir among others. PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Delhi Restaurant to Offer 56-Inch Thali, Rs 8.5 Lakh Reward to Honour Prime Minister on B'day.

New Jersey Restaurant Launches 'Modi Ji' Thali

#WATCH | A New Jersey-based restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' Thali for PM Narendra Modi's upcoming State Visit to the US. Restaurant owner Shripad Kulkarni gives details on the Thali. pic.twitter.com/XpOEtx9EDg — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

