National Cheesecake Day 2022 will be marked on Saturday, 30 July. The creamiest day of the year gives you a chance to indulge yourself in the decadence of these desserts! The sweet dish is beloved worldwide and said to have originated in ancient Greece. From the simple plain baked to the tangy lime or maybe a chocolate, every kind of cheesecake you have got to try once in your lifetime. Whatever captures that sweet tooth, it is sure that today is the day for some cheesecake! Check out the recipe videos below. National Blueberry Cheesecake Day 2022: Easy Recipes To Bake at Home and Celebrate the Yum Food Day.

1. Super-Delicious Chocolate Cheesecake

2. Creamy Pumpkin Cheesecake

3. Rich Banana Cream Cheesecake

4. Key Lime Cheesecake

5. New York Style Eggless Cheesecake

