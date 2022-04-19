Garlic is a vegetable that is either loved or hated and there is no grey area about this. National Garlic Day is celebrated in the United States annually on the 19th of April to celebrate the love that people have for this aromatic magic ingredient. We at LatestLY have curated the list of recipes for garlic lovers such as Lemon Garlic Shrimp, Butter Garlic Pasta, Cheese Pull Garlic Bread, and Mozzarella Mushrooms with Garlic Toast and Creamy Garlic Soup. These are easy and delicious recipes that you can try at home. National Eggs Benedict Day 2022 in the US: 5 Egg Recipes That You Should Try If You Love Eggs Benedict.

5 Recipes For National Garlic Day 2022

1. Butter Garlic Pasta

2. Cheese Pull Garlic Bread

3. Mozzarella Mushrooms With Garlic Toast

4. Creamy Garlic Soup

5. Lemon Garlic Shrimp

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)