The juicy, creamy and chill cocktail Pina Colada is a mixture of cream of coconut, rum and pineapple juice which is usually served blended or shaken with ice. The name for the drink comes from the basis of its creation, "Piña" meaning "Pineapple" and "Colada" meaning "Strained." July 10 will be marked as National Pina Colada Day on Sunday to celebrate the beverage that speaks to the Caribbean and tropical locales. If you seriously need someone to tell you the best way to celebrate Pina Colada Day, check the recipe videos below; To cheer in the right way on Pina Colada's special day! 'If You Like Pina Coladas' Here Are Seven Fun Facts About This Beloved Cocktail In Celebration of This Day.

Here's How To Make Virgin Pina Colada

The Easiest Way To Make Pina Colada

Time To Make Vacation Style Pina Colada!

