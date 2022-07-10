National Pizza Day in Brazil is celebrated every year on July 10 to celebrate the evergreen fast food! The most famous Italian cuisine, pizza, was invented in the 1600s! Brazil's highly eaten pizza toppings are Atum tomato sauce, raw grated tuna and onions broccoli, mozzarella, bacon slices, cream cheese and oregano. Hungry already? On National Pizza Day, pizzerias organize special events and offer different promotions on Italian food. Foodies and tourists can taste rare pizzas, including toppings of chocolate truffles, ice cream and even fruits on July 10! We have curated diverse styles of pizzas that you can try on a special day! Momo Pizza is a Thing on Pizza Hut Menu, And It is Driving Twitterati Crazy!

1. Margherita Pizza

2. Roman-Style Pizza

3. Detroit Pizza

4. French Bread Pizza

5. Chocolate Pizza

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)