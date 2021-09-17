Pumpkin Spice Martini, Pumpkin Spice White Russian or Pumpkin Spice Coquito - If you got some pumpkin cravings in the autumn, don't worry, we've got you all covered! Pumpkin is versatile for its unique and special flavour that adds charm to every delicacy you blend it with. With a few ingredients and a sweet pumpkin taste, you can prepare delightful drinks and cocktails with a spicy twist to get rid of the cravings that keep troubling you during the fall. So, let's take a look at some wonderful pumpkin spice cocktails and drinks that you must try this September Equinox!

Pumpkin Spice Martini

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

Pumpkin Spice Margarita

Pumpkin Spice Coquito

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)