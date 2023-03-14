Sweets and festivals go hand in hand. Ram Navami, the popular Hindu festival marking the birthday of Lord Rama, is no different. This year as we gear up to celebrate Ram Navami 2023 on March 30, Thursday, we look forward to preparing a list of yummylicious delicacies. These sweet dishes will be first offered to the Hindu god during Ram Navami puja rituals as prasad or bhog and later distributed among the devotees. So, what are you waiting for? Here’s a collection of recipe videos of famous sweets or mithais like kalakand, kaju ki barfi, coconut barfi, and so much more for you to try on this happy festival. Ram Navami 2023: 'Rom Rom Mein Basne Wale Ram,' 'Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram,' Listen to These Hindi Devotional Songs.

Watch Kalakand Recipe Video:

Watch Kaju Barfi Recipe Video:

Watch Motichoor Ke Ladoo Recipe Video:

Watch Puran Poli Recipe Video:

Watch Coconut Barfi Recipe Video:

Watch Phirni Recipe Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)