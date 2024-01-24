German chemistry professors called for "mRNA technology to be stopped" as "the problems of mRNA-based vaccines are becoming increasingly obvious," Berliner Zeitung reported. The experts are concerned about the consequences of unwanted proteins. The experts said the modRNA vaccines may have harmful effects due to unwanted proteins and misdirected immunity. They urged more research on the toxicity of the vaccines and asked for answers from health and industry authorities. Disease X: CEPI Partners with Pune-Based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals to Develop mRNA Vaccine Tech Against Deadly Virus.

mRNA Vaccines Under Fire

