A nationwide pulse polio immunisation campaign for children between the ages of zero and five spanning three days is underway across the country. The campaign which started on Sunday, March 3 involves mobile teams, transit teams, and dedicated vaccination centers in both rural and urban areas. A video shared by news agency ANI showed a dedicated team of health workers braving heavy snowfall in Gurez valley of Bandipore in Jammu and Kashmir to administer door-to-door polio to children. The clip underscores the dedication of the health workers to work even under extreme weather conditions. The heavy snowfall in Gurez valley has prevented authorities from setting up booths due to road closures in various locations. Polio Day 2024: Pulse Polio Vaccination Camps in 43,000 Places in Tamil Nadu.

Health Workers Brave Heavy Snowfall To Administer Polio to Children:

#WATCH | Bandipora, J&K | Health workers brave heavy snowfall in Gurez to administer door-to-door polio to children. Heavy snowfall in Gurez has restricted the authorities from establishing booths due to roads being closed in several places. (Video source: JK health department_ pic.twitter.com/nEurH25xWJ — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

