After winning hearts in Bollywood and Hollywood, actress Priyanka Chopra continues to inspire as she shares her fitness journey on social media. For her workout session, Priyanka sported coordinated dark grey workout gear comprising bicycle shorts and a matching sports bra. She embraces a natural look, free of accessories and makeup. Her hair tied neatly into a bun completes the ultimate workout chic look. Priyanka Chopra Packs a Style Punch in Vibrant Outfit at 2023 F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi (View Pics)

View Priyanka Chopra’s Workout Pic Here:

(Image Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra in a Workout Gear

View Full Picture of Priyanka Chopra in Her Workout Gear Here:

(Image Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Workout Fashion

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)