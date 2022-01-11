Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exercise routine on her Instagram stories gave us a glimpse of the kind of dedication that the actor has for fitness. The fitness freak never takes a day off from her exercise regimen, and recently the actor continued to serve up some new fitness inspiration in the form 'Level-Up' Challenge for all her fans. Samantha captioned the reel as " Kickstart your 2022 with this no equipment 'level- up’ challenge and feel the BURN". Kiara Advani Workout & Diet: Exercise Routine of Indian Film Actress That Makes Her One of the Hottest Diva in Bollywood (Watch Videos).

Have A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

