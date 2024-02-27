Jennifer Aniston shares her workout struggle during her intense workout session in an inspiring video, setting remarkable fitness goals at 55. Pushing through her morning routine, the 55-year-old actress posted a video on Instagram showing her functional fitness workout with her trainer. In the clip, she tackles mountain climbers and balancing exercises, even attempting push-ups before playfully falling to the ground as her trainer laughs. "Oh god," she sighs, admitting those days when you just don't feel like it but emphasising the importance of pushing through. In the caption, she encourages those having a tough Monday, saying, "Just gotta do it!" Jennifer Aniston Birthday: Rachel Green's Red Carpet Style is a Combination of Daring Plunge and Classy Grace (View Pics).

Watch Jennifer Aniston’s Workout Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

