The journey for Miss Universe India Shweta Sharda and Miss Universe Pakistan Erica Robin at the ongoing Miss Universe 2023 final ends after the beauty queens failed to qualify for the Top 10. Nevertheless, they made their countries proud by becoming one of the top 20 semifinalists. The fan favourite and one of the top contenders, Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee, has moved to the top 10 of Miss Universe 2023. She will now be participating in the evening gown show for a place in the top 5 of the 72nd Miss Universe beauty pageant.

Check Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 Contestants

HELLO TOP 10!! 🤩 One of these 10 delegates is one step closer to taking home the CROWN!! 👑#72ndMISSUNIVERSE #MissUniverse2023" pic.twitter.com/URMupjWF99 — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 19, 2023

