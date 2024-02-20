The 71st Miss World Festival starts soon at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi. Watch it live on www.missworld.com at 8 pm local time or 2:30 pm GMT. The event showcases talented women from around the world. India's representative is Sini Shetty, the Femina Miss India World 2022 winner. She will carry the Indian Flag with pride. 120 countries are participating in this global event. This is India's first time hosting in a long while, making it an exciting occasion for all. Current Miss World, Karolina Bielawska Wows in a Traditional Lehenga for the 71st Miss World Promo Event in Mumbai (View Pics).

Miss World 2023 Opening Ceremony Update

