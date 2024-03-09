Miss Brazil Leticía Frota wins the 'Beauty With a Purpose' winner, getting better of other three continental winners Miss Uganda Hannah Tumukunde (Africa region), Miss Ukraine Sofia Shamia (Eurpose region) and Miss Nepal Priyanka Rani Joshi (Asia and Oceania region). All the four beauty queens advance to the Top 40 of Miss World 2024. These 4 winners were chosen from the ten finalists were earlier announced live via Miss World's social media platforms during the 71st Beauty With a Purpose Gala Dinner on March 3, 2024. How To Watch 71st Miss World 2024 Live Streaming Online? Know TV Channel, Live-Stream, Date, Time in IST and More Details.

