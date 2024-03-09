The excitement is palpable as the 71st Miss World pageant culminates in its grand finale tonight, Saturday, March 9. After weeks of preliminary competitions, the beautiful delegates from around the world are ready to vie for the coveted crown. Now, ahead of the big night, details about the event are out. Miss World 2024 will be hosted by Karan Johar, with performances by Neha, Tony Kakkar and Shaan. Investors from Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar and Ritesh Agarwal will also be in attendance. Catch the 71st Miss World live tonight, exclusively on Sony LIV! Miss World 2024 Live Streaming: Know Telecast Date, Time, Format, Venue, Host, TV Channel and App That Will Live Stream 71st Miss World Beauty Pageant Online.

