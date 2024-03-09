Sini Shetty of India is one of the 40 quarter-finalists in the ongoing 71st Miss World 2024 festival. Brazil, Uganda, Ukraine, Nepal, Martinique, Croatia, Vietnam, Botswana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, England, Lebanon, Tunisia, among 40. The 22-year-old who was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 will now eye a berth to become one of the 12 semi-finalists. The top 40 contestants included fast-track winners - 5 head-to-head winners, 4 Beauty winner, Multimedia winner, Talent winner, Top Model winner + participants chosen by the preliminary judges. Sini Shetty during her Miss World campaign had bagged the "Best Fashion Designer" award. The 71st Miss World grand finale is taking place on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India. Former Miss World Megan Young and filmmaker Karan Johar are co-hosting the Miss World 2024 event.

Sini Shetty of India Named Among 40 Quarter-Finalists of Miss World 2024

